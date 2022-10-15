Read full article on original website
Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%
NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BrightView has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $6.50
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
KeyCorp Cuts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $131.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Silgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Silgan by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 46.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Silgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September
NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.43.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.
Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 27.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $3,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Annexon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Calamos Advisors LLC Has $16.05 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after purchasing an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 185,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 293.8% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Expands By 7.6%
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 12,800 Shares
Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, October 18th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 350 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $8,575.00. On Monday, September 19th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock...
Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 23,883 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by Emerald Advisors LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
