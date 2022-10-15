A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 185,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 293.8% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

