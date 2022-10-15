Read full article on original website
Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
KeyCorp Cuts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $131.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.
Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $21.43
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
NXR opened at GBX 176 ($2.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £157.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.90. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.
Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810
LON KMR opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £387.28 million and a P/E ratio of 323.81.
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update
NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Lowered to €27.00 at Morgan Stanley
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.94.
Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Expands By 7.6%
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 50,000 Shares
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares...
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Grows By 7.4%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF. Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.
Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,492 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,696,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after buying an additional 476,727 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ. Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Shares of ANIK opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $45.81.
ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock
Shares of LON ADME opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Wednesday. ADM Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75.
Comparing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,031,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.
