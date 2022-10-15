Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.94.

2 DAYS AGO