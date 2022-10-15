Read full article on original website
Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Expands By 7.6%
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $21.43
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810
LON KMR opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £387.28 million and a P/E ratio of 323.81.
ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock
Shares of LON ADME opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Wednesday. ADM Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September
In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September
NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.43.
Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 50,000 Shares
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares...
Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%
NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BrightView has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37.
Critical Analysis: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) versus MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Risk &...
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Lowered to €27.00 at Morgan Stanley
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.94.
Financial Review: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)
Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation. Profitability. This...
Comparing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Head-To-Head Review: Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) vs. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Insider &...
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Critical Survey
Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Shares of ESBA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.35. About Empire State Realty OP. (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Critical Review
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations. Earnings &...
