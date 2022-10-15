Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%
NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BrightView has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Expands By 7.6%
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
tickerreport.com
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update
NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
tickerreport.com
Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $21.43
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
tickerreport.com
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
tickerreport.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.
tickerreport.com
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
tickerreport.com
Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 27.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $3,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Annexon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter.
tickerreport.com
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 84,575 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Head-To-Head Review: Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) vs. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Insider &...
tickerreport.com
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Head-To-Head Survey: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) versus Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation. Risk...
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Grows By 7.4%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF. Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.
tickerreport.com
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
tickerreport.com
Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
tickerreport.com
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update
NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.09.
tickerreport.com
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Shares of ANIK opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $45.81.
tickerreport.com
Calamos Advisors LLC Has $98.94 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,305,000 after acquiring an additional 940,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0