A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

2 DAYS AGO