Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Silgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Silgan by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 46.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Silgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2 DAYS AGO