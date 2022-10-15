Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September
NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.43.
tickerreport.com
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September
In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%
NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BrightView has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37.
tickerreport.com
Head-To-Head Review: Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) vs. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Insider &...
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
tickerreport.com
Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
tickerreport.com
Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
tickerreport.com
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
tickerreport.com
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $21.43
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
tickerreport.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Grows By 7.4%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF. Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.
tickerreport.com
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Silgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Silgan by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 46.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Silgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 27.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $3,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Annexon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter.
tickerreport.com
Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 50,000 Shares
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares...
tickerreport.com
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update
NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
tickerreport.com
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,492 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,696,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after buying an additional 476,727 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 12,800 Shares
Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, October 18th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 350 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $8,575.00. On Monday, September 19th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock...
Comments / 0