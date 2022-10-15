Read full article on original website
Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
NXR opened at GBX 176 ($2.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £157.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.90. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.
Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810
LON KMR opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £387.28 million and a P/E ratio of 323.81.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Grows By 7.4%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF. Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.
Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $6.50
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
KeyCorp Cuts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $131.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.
Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Expands By 7.6%
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September
In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $21.43
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September
NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.43.
ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock
Shares of LON ADME opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Wednesday. ADM Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75.
Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update
NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%
NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BrightView has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37.
Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
