Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

