Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update
NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
NXR opened at GBX 176 ($2.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £157.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.90. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.
Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810
LON KMR opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £387.28 million and a P/E ratio of 323.81.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $6.50
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $21.43
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September
Shares of Augusta Gold stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September
In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Shares of ANIK opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $45.81.
Financial Review: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)
Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation. Profitability. This...
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Critical Analysis: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) versus MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Risk &...
Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ. Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
Comparing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Lowered to €27.00 at Morgan Stanley
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.94.
Contrasting Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO)
LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk. Earnings and...
Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 50,000 Shares
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares...
