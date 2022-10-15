Read full article on original website
KeyCorp Cuts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $131.00
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.
Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $6.50
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810
LON KMR opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £387.28 million and a P/E ratio of 323.81.
Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%
NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BrightView has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Shares of ANIK opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $45.81.
ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ. Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September
In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update
NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.
Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
Critical Survey: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) vs. ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation. Risk and Volatility.
Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Shares of ESBA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.35. About Empire State Realty OP. (Get Rating)
Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 27.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $3,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Annexon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Comparing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
