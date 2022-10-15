Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 185,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

