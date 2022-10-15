Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

