tickerreport.com
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update
NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September
In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
NXR opened at GBX 176 ($2.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £157.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.90. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September
NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.43.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Expands By 7.6%
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update
NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.09.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 27.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $3,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Annexon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter.
Critical Analysis: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) versus MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Risk &...
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 84,575 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Comparing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 50,000 Shares
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares...
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,492 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $183,696,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after buying an additional 476,727 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $522,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after purchasing an additional 920,600 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,770 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
