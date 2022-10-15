Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Expands By 7.6%
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
tickerreport.com
Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
NXR opened at GBX 176 ($2.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £157.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.90. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.
tickerreport.com
Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
tickerreport.com
Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810
LON KMR opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £387.28 million and a P/E ratio of 323.81.
tickerreport.com
Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Angus Cole Buys 500 Shares
Angus Cole also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, October 11th, Angus Cole bought 200 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. On Thursday, September 22nd, Angus Cole bought 500 shares of Clairvest...
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.
tickerreport.com
Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
tickerreport.com
ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock
Shares of LON ADME opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Wednesday. ADM Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75.
tickerreport.com
Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $6.50
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
tickerreport.com
Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update
NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
tickerreport.com
Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September
Shares of Augusta Gold stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
tickerreport.com
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update
NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.09.
tickerreport.com
Financial Review: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)
Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation. Profitability. This...
tickerreport.com
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Shares of ANIK opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $45.81.
tickerreport.com
Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 50,000 Shares
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares...
tickerreport.com
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Critical Analysis: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) versus MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Risk &...
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Grows By 7.4%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF. Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.
tickerreport.com
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Comments / 0