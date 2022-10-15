Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cheap and nasty cannibal horror savagely devours innocent prey on streaming
You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ on Netflix, Featuring ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson in a Family Halloween Mediocrity
Breakout Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans headline family-friendly scary-season comedy The Curse of Bridge Hollow, now on Netflix. And here I struggle to find interesting contextual facts to share about it. Um, Rob Riggle and Lauren Lapkus have wacky supporting roles? Nia Vardalos shows up in a flashback as a witch with grody teeth? It’s deeply indebted to a Goosebumps plot? It’s directed by Jeff Wadlow, the same guy who did Kick-Ass 2? See, this is why I led with the Stranger Things bit, because that’s the hook: Who wants to see a scene-stealer from that series headline some kiddie junk? You, perhaps? Thankfully, we’re here to help you decide for sure.
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans praise a wildly unpredictable streaming exclusive nobody has seen
Loving couples in horror movies are a dying breed for the most part, and a new film in the genre which has gone under the radar is currently giving audiences significant food for thought. Bought at an auction by Paramount following an extensive studio bidding war, Significant Other finally made...
Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked
Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
Helaena’s House of the Dragon ‘beast beneath the boards’ prophecy, explained
House of the Dragon featured a prophecy that appeared to come true in episode nine.On Sunday (16 October), the HBO show broadcast its first season’s penultimate episode, which explored the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) in the previous episode.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Mistakenly assuming Viserys’s dying wish was for his son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to succeed him as ruler, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.In an early scene, Alicent, looking...
Why Rhaenys' Meleys Dragon Scene Is Key for 'House of the Dragon' Future
"House of the Dragon" saw Rhaenys make a dramatic gesture alongside her dragon Meleys in the HBO show's penultimate episode.
Mom of Jeffrey Dahmer victim featured in Netflix series says sales of Halloween costumes, which include props like glasses, drills, and wigs of the serial killer are 'exploiting families' - and that victims' loved ones should get all of the profits
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has said that Halloween costumes impersonating the Milwaukee serial killer are insensitive to the families of his victims. Shirley Hughes, 85, the mother of Dahmer's 12th victim Tony Hughes, has criticized the Netflix show for re-victimizing the family of those he killed and misrepresenting the circumstances around the death of her deaf son.
ETOnline.com
David Gordon Green Says 'Exorcist' Sequel Will Honor the Legacy of the Original (Exclusive)
After resurrecting the Halloween franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis, filmmaker David Gordon Green is turning his attention to The Exorcist, writing and directing a new sequel that picks up 50 years after the 1973 film starring Ellen Burstyn. And yes, Burstyn is returning to the franchise as Chris MacNeil, the mother of a demon-possessed daughter.
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
IGN
Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
How Much of ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix Is Actually True? A Quick Rundown
The basic premise of 'The Watcher' is true in the Netflix drama, but the writers made up most of the minor details. Here's a rundown.
wegotthiscovered.com
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
Megan Thee Stallion Serves A Look In An All White Ensemble
Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo set of her rocking an all-white monochromatic look that we love!
IGN
Echo 3 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Echo 3, an upcoming 10-episode, action-packed thriller from Mark Boal ("The Hurt Locker", "Zero Dark Thirty"). The series stars Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, and Jessica Ann Collins. Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, Echo 3 follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young...
Comments / 1