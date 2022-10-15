ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Sweep Doubles, Wrap Up Day Two of Brown Fall Invite

Providence, R.I. – Quinnipiac men's tennis swept its doubles matches and won two singles matches on day two of the Brown Fall Invite on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Providence, Rhode Island. Shaurya Sood and Donovan Brown both won singles matches for the Bobcats, while the duo's of Kemal Karagozoglu...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Massarelli, Veldhorst Score in Loss at Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Quinnipiac field hockey dropped a non-league matchup at Fairfield, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at University Field. Emilia Massarelli and Eva Veldhorst both scored first-half goals for the Bobcats to give QU an early advantage. Julianna Cappello and Stella Tegtmeier each chipped in with an assist for...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy