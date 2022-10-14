Read full article on original website
Related
concordnc.gov
A New Community Ceramics Center is Opening Soon at ClearWater Arts Center in Concord
The City of Concord and ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will soon open the doors to a new fully-equipped community ceramics center. The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, studios for local artists, a large, open classroom space for pottery wheels and work tables, as well as a glazing room, mixing room, and kiln room. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and preview the new facility. At the event there will be opportunities to share opinions and ideas for future ceramics classes and programs.
concordnc.gov
City of Concord Pursuing National Register of Historic Places Designation for Logan Community
The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.
Comments / 0