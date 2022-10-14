The City of Concord and ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will soon open the doors to a new fully-equipped community ceramics center. The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, studios for local artists, a large, open classroom space for pottery wheels and work tables, as well as a glazing room, mixing room, and kiln room. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and preview the new facility. At the event there will be opportunities to share opinions and ideas for future ceramics classes and programs.

CONCORD, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO