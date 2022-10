BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team returned to its Sunshine State Conference slate on Tuesday with a match against Lynn. The Sailfish sought revenge against a Lynn team that took the first matchup earlier this year. The Fighting Knights (16-3, 8-2 SSC) defended their home court, defeating PBA (10-10, 4-6 SSC) in three sets.

