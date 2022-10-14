Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
coolcleveland.com
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
Classic Michael Stanley Band photos from legendary ‘Stage Pass’ concert unearthed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Stanley Band members Jonah Koslen, Tommy Dobeck and Daniel Pecchio will offer local music fans with a blast from the past this weekend. The trio will unite to share songs and stories from MSB’s first three albums live on the Kent Stage on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22.
Hundreds of zombies to fill Wadsworth streets for 'Thriller' dance: Sneak peek
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally featured in an unrelated Halloween story from Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2022. Its creepy choreography is legendary – and it will soon be haunting Wadsworth. Hundreds of zombies will fill the streets in a special recreation...
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, Ohio
More times than I care to admit, I've ordered a bagel sandwich from Panera. I know Panera is the definition of basic, but I have a soft spot for their asiago bagels. On many a morning, I would order an asiago bagel sandwich for breakfast.
Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
Rustic Ohio mansion blends convenience and self-sufficient lifestyle
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – When you think mansion, you maybe think of arching ceilings, marble counters and pristine tiled floors. While it may be rustic in design, this luxury log cabin is selling for $14,900,000. Just outside Oberlin, Ohio, this 9,800-square-foot home displays warm wood in as many places as possible. From the bare log […]
3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.
buchtelite.com
Explore Downtown Akron at Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 22
Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP) is partnering with local businesses to host a fall-themed event in the heart of downtown Akron, this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 – 7p.m. “Fall Fest” is open to the public and has activities for all ages. “It’s not just a fun thing...
wanderwisdom.com
The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary
Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
daltonkidronnews.com
KILLBUCK SAVINGS BANK CO. SUPERSTAR ON STAFF: Darren Gerber
1. What do you love about working at Dalton Local Schools?. The reason why I love teaching at Dalton is the culture. The Dalton and Kidron communities have deep roots in faith, working hard, holding each other accountable, and giving grace when needed. These values can be seen in the administration, teachers and students, which makes me proud to say I work for Dalton Local Schools.
Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $8 Pies From Your Favorite Restaurants
There's also a new app to help you keep track of all the offers
spectrumnews1.com
CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Canterbury Golf Club Selected For Three USGA Championship Events
Canterbury Golf Club, in Cleveland, Ohio, has been chosen by the United States Golf Association as the host site for the 2027 U.S. Girls’ Junior, 2033 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2039 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. Canterbury Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course is a founding member of the PGA...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
horseandrider.com
Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE
On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
FORECAST: A costly winter to heat your homes
“I think there’s concern, both at the gas pump as well as natural gas prices, that those will get passed to our gas and electric bills as winter approaches."
Gas prices drop 24 cents in Akron, 14 cents in Cleveland: Why GasBuddy says prices in Great Lakes will 'drift lower'
AKRON, Ohio — After gas prices spiked throughout Northeast Ohio in recent weeks, drivers are now experiencing some relief once again. Akron's gas prices have dropped 24.2 cents within the last week with the average price now listed at $3.67 per gallon, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday.
Comments / 0