Kidron, OH

coolcleveland.com

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
EUCLID, OH
WDTN

Rustic Ohio mansion blends convenience and self-sufficient lifestyle

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – When you think mansion, you maybe think of arching ceilings, marble counters and pristine tiled floors. While it may be rustic in design, this luxury log cabin is selling for $14,900,000. Just outside Oberlin, Ohio, this 9,800-square-foot home displays warm wood in as many places as possible. From the bare log […]
OBERLIN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.
OHIO STATE
buchtelite.com

Explore Downtown Akron at Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 22

Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP) is partnering with local businesses to host a fall-themed event in the heart of downtown Akron, this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 – 7p.m. “Fall Fest” is open to the public and has activities for all ages. “It’s not just a fun thing...
AKRON, OH
wanderwisdom.com

The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary

Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
CLEVELAND, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

KILLBUCK SAVINGS BANK CO. SUPERSTAR ON STAFF: Darren Gerber

1. What do you love about working at Dalton Local Schools?. The reason why I love teaching at Dalton is the culture. The Dalton and Kidron communities have deep roots in faith, working hard, holding each other accountable, and giving grace when needed. These values can be seen in the administration, teachers and students, which makes me proud to say I work for Dalton Local Schools.
DALTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
CLEVELAND, OH
sportstravelmagazine.com

Canterbury Golf Club Selected For Three USGA Championship Events

Canterbury Golf Club, in Cleveland, Ohio, has been chosen by the United States Golf Association as the host site for the 2027 U.S. Girls’ Junior, 2033 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2039 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. Canterbury Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course is a founding member of the PGA...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
horseandrider.com

Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE

On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH

