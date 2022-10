Editor’s note: This press release was provided by Christ Church Pelham. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. Get ready for it. The 3rd Annual Jazz Concert at Christ Church Pelham is returning after a two-year interruption. Highlighted once again by the popular Rocky Middleton Ensemble, the show will slide back into gear on October 30.

