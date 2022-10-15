ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 35, Rochester 8

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Wilbur-Creston 58

Arlington 28, Oak Harbor 0

Auburn 46, Kentlake 13

Bainbridge 31, Port Angeles 0

Bellevue 48, Lake Washington 14

Bellevue Christian 52, Klahowya 26

Black Hills 41, Centralia 14

Blaine 44, Bellingham 18

Blanchet 44, Roosevelt 21

Bothell 20, Woodinville 0

Camas 36, Skyview 33

Cascade (Everett) 48, Meadowdale 6

Castle Rock 46, Columbia (White Salmon) 7

Chelan 38, Quincy 14

Chiawana 21, Southridge 20

Chief Leschi 62, North Beach 28

Clarkston 24, Pullman 10

Cle Elum/Roslyn 52, Highland 21

Columbia (Burbank) 55, Dayton/Waitsburg 8

Colville 35, Shadle Park 28

Curlew 47, Selkirk 14

Curtis 54, Rogers (Puyallup) 7

Davenport 49, Colfax 24

DeSales 64, Touchet 7

Eastside Catholic 45, Seattle Prep 14

Entiat 76, Soap Lake 14

Enumclaw 49, Orting 13

Ephrata 47, Grandview 10

Ferndale 41, Mount Vernon 21

Ferris 20, Pasco 14

Fort Vancouver 46, King’s Way Christian School 7

Franklin 50, Lakeside (Seattle) 20

Freeman 18, Riverside 13

Friday Harbor 67, La Conner 18

Gig Harbor 35, North Thurston 7

Glacier Peak 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 18

Goldendale 55, White Swan 0

Gonzaga Prep 28, Central Valley 21

Hazen 48, Interlake 7

Highline 70, Lindbergh 7

Ingraham 42, West Seattle 7

Juanita 33, Newport-Bellevue 26

Kalama 36, Wahkiakum 14

Kamiak 42, Jackson 21

Kamiakin 46, Hermiston, Ore. 0

Kendrick, Idaho 40, Tekoa/Rosalia 0

Kent Meridian 32, Thomas Jefferson 29

Kentwood 45, Decatur 13

King’s 62, South Whidbey 22

Kiona-Benton 20, College Place 12

La Center 70, Seton Catholic 20

Lake Stevens 48, Mariner 0

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 64, Medical Lake 14

Liberty 43, Mercer Island 22

Liberty Bell 70, Bridgeport 30

Liberty Christian 64, Sunnyside Christian 22

Lincoln 56, Cleveland 0

Lummi 40, Crescent 22

Lynden 35, Burlington-Edison 23

Lynden Christian 51, Meridian 0

Lynnwood 49, Shorecrest 0

Mark Morris 35, Hockinson 31

Mead 37, Lewis and Clark 7

Monroe 28, Edmonds-Woodway 14

Montesano 47, Hoquiam 6

Moses Lake 21, Sunnyside 19

Mossyrock 62, Naselle 42

Mt. Spokane 45, Cheney 29

Muckleshoot Tribal School 28, Winlock 22

Naches Valley 57, Wapato 7

Napavine 69, Ilwaco 15

Neah Bay 2, Concrete 0

Newport 35, Deer Park 21

Nooksack Valley 28, Mount Baker 20

North Kitsap 31, Bremerton 0

North Mason 36, Sequim 21

O’Dea 42, Ballard 14

Odessa 56, Republic 28

Okanogan 42, Lake Roosevelt 7

Olympic 36, Kingston 20

Omak 33, Cashmere 6

Onalaska 44, Stevenson 14

Othello 55, Ellensburg 7

Peninsula 50, Capital 27

Pomeroy 72, Garfield-Palouse 0

Prairie 48, Corvallis, Ore. 14

Puyallup 17, Bethel 6

Richland 42, Walla Walla 0

Ridgefield 35, Columbia River 22

River View 67, Mabton 0

Rogers (Spokane) 35, East Valley (Spokane) 10

Sammamish 38, Foster 12

Sedro-Woolley 49, Lakewood 14

Sehome 42, Archbishop Murphy 14

Shorewood 46, Snohomish 21

Springdale 58, Northport 12

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 70, Yakama Tribal 0

Stanwood 42, Marysville-Getchell 6

Steilacoom 49, White River 23

Sumner 37, Olympia 14

Tenino 66, Elma 26

Toledo 18, Adna 0

Tonasket 69, Oroville 0

Toppenish 42, La Salle 0

Tri-Cities Prep 42, Warden 26

Tumwater 49, Shelton 7

Union 49, Battle Ground 25

University 39, Ridgeline 20

Vashon Island 13, Granite Falls 12

Washougal 64, R.A. Long 27

Wellpinit 68, Cusick 36

Wenatchee 43, Davis 0

West Valley (Yakima) 38, Eisenhower 0

Zillah 42, Selah 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cascade (Leavenworth) vs. Coupeville, ccd.

Charles Wright Academy vs. East Jefferson Co-op, ccd.

Clover Park vs. Franklin Pierce, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

