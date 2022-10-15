Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Clarence Metz
Mr. Clarence H. Metz, age 93, of Jasper, formerly of Salem, passed away Saturday, October 15 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Mr. Metz was born April 13, 1929, in St. Anthony, Indiana the son of Harry (Henry) Metz and Theresa Hasenour Metz. He was a retired employee of Kimball Manufacturing in Borden and former owner of the old Duffy’s Restaurant in Salem. He was a Korean War Army veteran.
wamwamfm.com
Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Coldest October Night On Record & An Unusually Heavy Snowfall for the Season
Two historic snowfalls 120 years apart..... They both had quite similar totals & both continue to go down as the biggest October snowfalls in the viewing area at least since 1850. In comparing them & reconstructing them, we gain understanding as meteorologists as to the special conditions & pattern set-up...
salemleader.com
Richard Allen Williams
Mr. Richard Allen Williams, age 77, of Salem, passed away Sunday, October 16 at Silver Oaks Health Campus in Columbus, Indiana. Mr. Williams was born August 11, 1945, in Taylorsville, Kentucky the son of Edgar D. and Cora Dearinger Williams. He was a member of Eastview Church of Christ. He was an owner, along with his wife, of Equipment Systems Planning Inc. and was a Vietnam War era Army veteran.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after woman's remains found in Scott County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of Indiana high school students participate in Manufacturing Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Indiana high school students are getting a look at careers in manufacturing as part of One Southern Indiana's Manufacturing Week. It's a 3-day initiative to expose students to career opportunities in the manufacturing field. Teenagers from 11 Indiana high schools got to tour Amatrol,...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
wamwamfm.com
Charles A. Freyberger
Charles A. Freyberger, 60, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Jasper, Indiana to Joan (Harker) and Darrell Freyberger. Growing up, Charles worked many hours on family farm, waking up early and staying up late milking cows and...
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
salemleader.com
Salem Police Action 10-10-2022 to 10-16-2022
Irate Customer, N. Main St. Irate Customer, Hackberry St. Accident (Property Damage), Shoe Dept. Accident, Jackson/High St. Welfare Check, E. Westminster Dr. Domestic Problem, Oak Dr. Line Down, Tarr Ave. Custody Issue, Market St. Accident, Kathy St. 10-14-2022. Shoplifting X2, Hackberry St. Erratic Driver, Tarr/W. Market St. Theft, Redbud. Lockout,...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17
Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
14news.com
SUV flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
salemleader.com
Millers Mini Barn customer appreciation
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, are customer appreciation days at Millers Mini Barns. Visit the large indoor showroom, there are discounts on all furniture. There will be complimentary chili, barbecue and chocolate chip cookies. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
salemleader.com
Arthur Ralph Hardin, Jr.
Arthur Ralph Hardin, Jr., 70, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence. Born March 16, 1952, in Washington County, he was the son of Arthur Ralph Sr. and Georgia Mae (Brown) Hardin. He married Nancy Kay Johnson on Feb. 14, 1993. Arthur was a 1969 graduate of Salem High...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022
Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
salemleader.com
Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges
A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire this morning. Early this morning, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.” […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
