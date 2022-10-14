The U.S. midterm elections are fast approaching; the General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with Pennsylvania polls open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. The last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 24. The University of Scranton recognizes the importance and duty that we each have to ourselves and our nation to participate in the civic process of voting for our elected officials. The campus-wide non-partisan Royals Vote initiative is here to help ensure that everyone on campus is registered and ready to vote.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO