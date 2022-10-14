Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Related
scranton.edu
Field Hockey
TOWSON, Md. – Junior Katie Redding (Havertown, Pa./Haverford) matched the single-game program record with four assists and The University of Scranton field hockey team (9-3, 4-1 Landmark) rolled to a 10-0 victory over the Goucher College Gophers (2-10, 0-5 Landmark) on Tuesday night at Beldon Field in Towson. The...
scranton.edu
Why You Should Attend 'Almost, Maine'
Audience members at upcoming shows of the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” should pay careful attention to the backstory of each character. Keenan M. Beveridge ’24, who performs in the roles of Lendall and Phil, explained why. The junior theater major described what most surprised him about The University of Scranton Players’ production.
scranton.edu
Fulbright Scholar Will Lead 'Celebrate Argentina' Event Oct. 26
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the University of Scranton community is invited to “Celebrate Argentina”. This Spanish cultural event is being led by Magali Ferrer, Fulbright scholar and graduate teaching assistant in the World Languages Department at the University for the 2022-2023 academic year. The event will take place...
scranton.edu
University of Scranton Prepares for Midterm Elections
The U.S. midterm elections are fast approaching; the General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with Pennsylvania polls open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. The last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 24. The University of Scranton recognizes the importance and duty that we each have to ourselves and our nation to participate in the civic process of voting for our elected officials. The campus-wide non-partisan Royals Vote initiative is here to help ensure that everyone on campus is registered and ready to vote.
scranton.edu
November and December Events Planned at University
Through Nov. 18 Art Exhibit: “Mayan Narratives: San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala” photographs by Byron Maldonado. Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall. Free during gallery hours. Call 570-941-4214 or email darlene.miller-lanning@scranton.edu. Nov. 6 9 a.m. Open House for prospective students and their families. Various locations on campus. Registration required....
scranton.edu
SwiftMD Representative On Campus October 20
For Your Benefit, Session 2, discussing SwiftMD, will be hosted Oct. 20, from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in The DeNaples Center, Room 405. Participants in the University's health plan have free and easy access to physicians 24 hours each day, seven days a week. SwiftMD is often the first call they make at the onset of an illness or injury to save themselves time and money.
Comments / 0