Read full article on original website
Related
NBC News
16 best gifts for gamers in 2022
More people are gamers than you might think. I have friends who play mobile games on their phone during their morning commute — they are gamers. I have friends who go for gold in competitive PC games — they are most certainly gamers. Gaming isn’t limited to traditional consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch — and this can make it difficult to buy a gift for a gamer, especially if you’re not sure what their platform of choice is.
PS5 Pro and enhanced Xbox Series models already in the wild, says insider
Prolific Grand Theft Auto leaker Tez2 has corroborated the report that there is a PlayStation 5 Pro and a new version of the Xbox Series X and S on the way, stating that these dev kits are already in the hands of AAA developers. Spicy. In May, TCL Technology suggested...
icytales.com
5 Easy Tips For Playing Blackjack Online
Blackjack is one of the most popular games in land-based casinos, and it’s becoming equally, if not more, popular in online casinos. It’s undoubtedly a result of the game’s peculiarity and reward style. This game is based more on calculation and mathematics than chance, and that’s why enthusiasts believe every player must have a working strategy to increase the odds of winning in their favor.
techaiapp.com
Google just revealed another totally new operating system
Google is hoping to expand its stake in the software industry with the launch of KataOS, a new OS for machine learning tools. Described in a company blog post (opens in new tab) as, “a provably secure platform that’s optimized for embedded devices that run ML applications”, KataOS will run alongside its reference implementation, Sparrow.
techaiapp.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
TWT’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1.5. TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the price rallied to a high of $1, preparing for a rally as the price showed bullish signs. The price of...
Major Amazon price mistake: Popular smart plugs are $1.49 if you hurry
Oops! It looks like someone at Amazon got some wires crossed because there’s an incredible price mistake right now on one of the best-selling smart plugs models out there. Esicoo smart plugs are always available at a fair price. But right now, due to this mistake, you can buy them at the impossibly low price of just $1.49 each!
techaiapp.com
Plugging the Holes Remote Work Punched through Security
Mike Arrowsmith, chief trust officer at NinjaOne, makes the case for a permanent shift in the way businesses conduct remote security. The benefits of a flexible work environment continue to dominate the headlines — and for good reason. A study from the Pew Charitable Trust highlights that working from home is still fairly common even after most COVID restrictions have been lifted. The big difference is that now most teleworkers do so by choice. We are clearly entering a new phase of the work-from-home evolution.
shiftedmag.com
Bovid Review – The Best Online Casinos
If you’re in the market for the best online casinos, there are a few different factors you should take into account before choosing one. Some are more specialized, offering fantastic game selection, while others excel at bonuses, fast payouts, and loyalty programs. You should look for the features that matter most to you when choosing the best casino.
techaiapp.com
Apple Said to Halt Use of YTMC Memory Chips for iPhone Models Amid Tighter US Export Rules
Apple has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday. Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC’s NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhone models sold in the Chinese market.
PlayStation DualSense Edge controller is as expensive as a bundled Xbox Series S
PLAYSTATION has revealed the release date and price of its new DualSense Edge controller and fans are surprised at its shocking price tag. The new controller was announced in August, and is a competitor to Xbox’s Elite controller. While Xbox has always been seen as the more wallet-friendly option...
Workers at Apple stores in Australia went on strike for an hour and are refusing to repair AirPods or handle deliveries in a dispute over pay and conditions
Staff at three Apple stores in Australia are taking industrial action in a dispute over real-terms pay cuts and the prospect of working 60-hour weeks.
techaiapp.com
How Different Age Groups Can Use Virtual Reality
Virtual reality is becoming increasingly popular among consumers and businesses. VR creates immersive, simulated experiences for users by placing them in a digital environment. It can power various genres of video games, and people use headsets for fun, fitness, and social interaction. However, virtual reality is still relatively new. As...
UK banks prepare for ‘windfall tax’ as Hunt moves to plug £40bn hole in public finances
UK banks are steeling themselves for a windfall tax-by-stealth as the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, tries to plug a £40bn hole in the public finances. City lobbyists are concerned that banks will not be compensated for Hunt’s U-turn on corporation tax, which will now mean the levy rises from 19% to 25% next year.
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
protocol.com
Netflix confirms it's looking to launch a cloud gaming service
Netflix wants to extend its nascent gaming efforts to PCs and TVs, and it's looking to launch its own cloud gaming service to do so, VP of game development Mike Verdu confirmed at TechCrunch Disrupt on Tuesday. "We’re very seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering," Verdu said. "We'll approach...
techaiapp.com
Prestige ransomware targets Polish and Ukrainian organizations
Microsoft reported that new Prestige ransomware is being used in attacks targeting transportation and logistics organizations in Ukraine and Poland. The Prestige ransomware was first spotted on October 11 in attacks occurring within an hour of each other across all victims. An important feature of this campaign is that it...
techaiapp.com
Mastercard Launches Program to Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading
The multinational financial services company Mastercard is all set to launch a program to help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The company plans to serve as a “bridge” between the crypto trading platform Paxos and banks to oversee regulatory compliance and security – two major areas that the banks have cited as reasons to avoid the asset class.
techaiapp.com
Meta Says $1.5 Billion Has Been Spent in the Oculus Quest Store
At Connect 2022 this month, Meta announced the Quest content store has surpassed $1.5 billion in purchased VR content since its launch in 2019, representing continued but decelerating growth likely due mostly to market seasonality. Update (October 18th, 2022): Article updated with the latest Quest platform revenue milestone from Meta...
aiexpress.io
Nintendo Switch Sports Version 1.2.2 Is Now Live, Online Is Back
Not lengthy after Nintendo launched an replace for Nintendo Swap Sports activities final week, it was required to briefly droop the rollout on account of a bug inflicting sport crashes. It extra lately mentioned it might be issuing two updates to resolve this challenge, and the primary one has now formally gone dwell.
techaiapp.com
A Plague Tale Requiem Review: Gripping Narrative and Memorable Characters
A Plague Tale: Requiem — out Tuesday on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch via the cloud — is set six months after the events of the previous game, A Plague Tale: Innocence. Having survived the grasp of the Inquisition and with the Black Plague rat swarm off their scent, the de Rune family has found some respite in the outskirts of the Provence region. However, a chance encounter with bandits pushes Hugo to his limits, and it is now up to elder sister Amicia to search for a cure for the mysterious Macula poisoning his veins. It is this psychologically and physically downward spiralling journey of the de Rune siblings that is the captivating core of this sequel to 2019’s critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence.
Comments / 0