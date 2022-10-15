ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, CA

It’s election time. In the Mid-Peninsula, several races are taking place this November. Here’s a rundown. Santa Clara County Valley Water District, a.k.a., Valley Water. The other two district seats up for grabs this year are uncontested. Ravenswood School Board votes to oppose Measure V — ballot measure...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Opinion: Lythcott-Haims shouldn’t be elected to council

We’ll come out with our City Council endorsements in a future edition, but one candidate has already shown she shouldn’t get the job. Candidate Julie Lythcott-Haims sent out a mass email Saturday that attacks a large swath of Palo Altans because they disagree with her about housing. Disagree...
Four candidates seeking two seats on embattled EPA Sanitary District board

Two challengers are running against two longtime members of the embattled East Palo Alto Sanitary District’s board in next month’s election. Over the past few years, the board has been in court over whether it illegally fired former employees. And its had a series of battles with the city government, developers and nonprofits over growth in the city. The council is now seriously considering whether to begin the process of taking over the district. The district has some $45 million worth of improvements both for current and future developments. If the improvements aren’t made, development would slow in East Palo Alto. Some in the district have said that unless developers pony up for the improvements, residents’ rates will rise dramatically.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Swalwell faces familiar opponent Hayden in reelection bid

Pleasanton and the rest of the southern Tri-Valley are deciding for the sixth time whether Eric Swalwell should be their district representative in Washington, D.C. — and for the second general election in a row, the opposing choice is the same challenger, Alison Hayden. Swalwell (D-Livermore) defeated Hayden for...
PLEASANTON, CA
Technical problem prevents replay of Palo Alto council debate

It appears there will be no video replay of Thursday night’s Palo Alto City Council candidate forum. The Midpen Media Center, which recorded the event on video, said the recording file was corrupted and cannot be shown. The Daily Post has a low-quality audio recording of the event that...
PALO ALTO, CA
San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer

The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
SAN JOSE, CA
UC Berkeley Bucks Mob Demands to Fire Music Teacher

The University of California at Berkeley is bucking the demands of an online mob that a music teacher at the school be fired because of a sardonic post he wrote about another musician more than ten years ago. In a statement provided to the California Globe a school spokeswoman said...
BERKELEY, CA
Breaking News: Carlmont secures campus after traffic collision

After 15 minutes of learning, Carlmont High School administrators announced a secure campus order on the morning of Oct. 17. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Belmont Police Department (BPD) directed Carlmont to secure its campus out of caution while they investigated a traffic collision in the surrounding neighborhood. “During the...
BELMONT, CA
Oakland Rockridge residents rally for affordable housing

OAKLAND -- Downtown Oakland isn't a ghost town but it's not exactly teeming with life, either. Many feel that what's needed is to have more people living in the area. Tina Robinson works in an upper Broadway shopping center and she would love to live nearby."I would move in there. I would come," she said. "I would come, because I'm working right there!"At issue is a former Safeway shopping site at the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Valley Avenue.Years ago, a new store was built next to it but the old lot has been empty ever...
OAKLAND, CA
SF Transit Bosses To Rip Out Hundreds of Parking Spots, but It Will Take Years and Cost Millions

San Francisco transit bosses are planning to remove hundreds of parking spots from nearly 1,200 bus stops across the city in the hopes of improving transit accessibility. Flag stops—when the bus has to stop inside a traffic lane to pick up passengers— are the focus of the parking spot removals. There are 1,195 flag stops in the city, roughly a third of all city bus stops.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

