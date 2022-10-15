Two challengers are running against two longtime members of the embattled East Palo Alto Sanitary District’s board in next month’s election. Over the past few years, the board has been in court over whether it illegally fired former employees. And its had a series of battles with the city government, developers and nonprofits over growth in the city. The council is now seriously considering whether to begin the process of taking over the district. The district has some $45 million worth of improvements both for current and future developments. If the improvements aren’t made, development would slow in East Palo Alto. Some in the district have said that unless developers pony up for the improvements, residents’ rates will rise dramatically.

EAST PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO