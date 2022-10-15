Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
padailypost.com
Daily Post Voter Guide
It’s election time. In the Mid-Peninsula, several races are taking place this November. Here’s a rundown. Santa Clara County Valley Water District, a.k.a., Valley Water. The other two district seats up for grabs this year are uncontested. Ravenswood School Board votes to oppose Measure V — ballot measure...
padailypost.com
Council pans 382-unit Creekside apartments proposal that’s called ‘grotesque’ and ‘outrageous’
Palo Alto City Council said tonight (Oct. 17) that a proposal to build 382 apartments next to the Barron Park neighborhood isn’t anywhere close to getting their approval, as they sided with residents who called the project “grotesque” and “outrageous.”. “It’d be foolish on our part...
padailypost.com
Opinion: Lythcott-Haims shouldn’t be elected to council
We’ll come out with our City Council endorsements in a future edition, but one candidate has already shown she shouldn’t get the job. Candidate Julie Lythcott-Haims sent out a mass email Saturday that attacks a large swath of Palo Altans because they disagree with her about housing. Disagree...
padailypost.com
Four candidates seeking two seats on embattled EPA Sanitary District board
Two challengers are running against two longtime members of the embattled East Palo Alto Sanitary District’s board in next month’s election. Over the past few years, the board has been in court over whether it illegally fired former employees. And its had a series of battles with the city government, developers and nonprofits over growth in the city. The council is now seriously considering whether to begin the process of taking over the district. The district has some $45 million worth of improvements both for current and future developments. If the improvements aren’t made, development would slow in East Palo Alto. Some in the district have said that unless developers pony up for the improvements, residents’ rates will rise dramatically.
calmatters.network
Swalwell faces familiar opponent Hayden in reelection bid
Pleasanton and the rest of the southern Tri-Valley are deciding for the sixth time whether Eric Swalwell should be their district representative in Washington, D.C. — and for the second general election in a row, the opposing choice is the same challenger, Alison Hayden. Swalwell (D-Livermore) defeated Hayden for...
SFist
Bizarrely, Clarence Thomas’s Wife Is Pumping Money Into an East Bay School Board Race
Three candidates for the Acalanes Union High School District Governing Board have pulled in more than $10,000 in campaign contributions, much of it from the insurrectionist wing of the Republican party. Whatever your feelings about the SF school board recall election last February, it certainly benefited somewhat from support from...
padailypost.com
Technical problem prevents replay of Palo Alto council debate
It appears there will be no video replay of Thursday night’s Palo Alto City Council candidate forum. The Midpen Media Center, which recorded the event on video, said the recording file was corrupted and cannot be shown. The Daily Post has a low-quality audio recording of the event that...
Frustrated by city’s inaction, SF residents ward off encampments with plants
Never before has the Mission appeared so green. Planter boxes of all kinds line sidewalks and come in all shapes and sizes: Wood, aluminum, and sometimes ceramic pots. They bloom with jade, ice plants, aloe and pansies. One neighborhood association has put out at least 106 wine barrel planters on...
Alameda Co. race will have historic outcome with 1st-ever Black DA
Here's a preview of the historic Alameda County District Attorney race, where Pamela Price and Terry Wiley will face off in a head-to-head runoff.
San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer
The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
48hills.org
The greedy landlords who want to undermine the future of City College
You have to wonder what kind of organization or industry would oppose Proposition O, which raises parcel taxes just a little bit to keep City College, one of San Francisco’s most important institutions, operating at the level that the city expects and deserves. You have to wonder just who...
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
californiaglobe.com
UC Berkeley Bucks Mob Demands to Fire Music Teacher
The University of California at Berkeley is bucking the demands of an online mob that a music teacher at the school be fired because of a sardonic post he wrote about another musician more than ten years ago. In a statement provided to the California Globe a school spokeswoman said...
scotscoop.com
Breaking News: Carlmont secures campus after traffic collision
After 15 minutes of learning, Carlmont High School administrators announced a secure campus order on the morning of Oct. 17. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Belmont Police Department (BPD) directed Carlmont to secure its campus out of caution while they investigated a traffic collision in the surrounding neighborhood. “During the...
Oakland Rockridge residents rally for affordable housing
OAKLAND -- Downtown Oakland isn't a ghost town but it's not exactly teeming with life, either. Many feel that what's needed is to have more people living in the area. Tina Robinson works in an upper Broadway shopping center and she would love to live nearby."I would move in there. I would come," she said. "I would come, because I'm working right there!"At issue is a former Safeway shopping site at the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Valley Avenue.Years ago, a new store was built next to it but the old lot has been empty ever...
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"
Billionaire Elon Musk famously moved his Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, leaving the San Francisco Bay area behind. Now, San Fran's mayor is tearing into the tech scion. Credit: Roschetzskyl Stock Photo (Getty Images)
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
sfstandard.com
SF Transit Bosses To Rip Out Hundreds of Parking Spots, but It Will Take Years and Cost Millions
San Francisco transit bosses are planning to remove hundreds of parking spots from nearly 1,200 bus stops across the city in the hopes of improving transit accessibility. Flag stops—when the bus has to stop inside a traffic lane to pick up passengers— are the focus of the parking spot removals. There are 1,195 flag stops in the city, roughly a third of all city bus stops.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
NBC Bay Area
Prop M in SF Aimed at Taxing Property Owners Who Leave Rental Units Vacant
Prop M in San Francisco is a proposed tax aimed at property owners who leave available rental units vacant for more than six months. The backers of the measure say it will help make more housing available, while opponents are concerned about some of the consequences if it passes. The...
