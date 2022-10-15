Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:46 p.m. EDT
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday. NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced a delay at 6:20 p.m., rain started falling at 7:30 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m. This was the second postponement of the series following Game 2 at Yankee Stadium being pushed back a day until last Friday. Cleveland or New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks defense stifles Cardinals in 19-9 win
SEATTLE — Finally, in the sixth game of the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks looked like the Pete Carroll Seahawks. Well, save for the botched punt that made the score of Seattle’s 19-9 win over Arizona at Lumen Field appear a little closer than the game looked on the field.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen continues strong start with another interception
SEATTLE — Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was labeled a “project” pick, someone with impressive physical tools but whose inexperience at the position might keep him from making an immediate impact at the NFL level. Six games in, Woolen is emerging...
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 6 win over the Cardinals
Two weeks after the Seahawks allowed five offensive touchdowns in less than 29 minutes to the Detroit Lions, they allowed zero in 60 minutes to the Arizona Cardinals. And less than two weeks after scoring 48 points on the Detroit Lions, they scored 19 on the Arizona Cardinals. Such are...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks needed Kenneth Walker III to live up to his draft hype. So far, he has
"Marvelous, miraculous runs." "He's going to shock you with the things that he does." "So laterally gifted in breaking and bursting." It sounds like a collection of reviews for a movie or a Las Vegas magic act. It's actually Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talking about rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pete Carroll happy with ‘progress’ Seahawks defense showed against Cardinals
RENTON — So now the Seahawks have shown they can play defense, can they keep it going?. As you might expect, coach Pete Carroll gave an emphatic yes to that question Monday in the wake of the Seahawks’ 19-9 win over Arizona at Lumen Field in which the defense did not allow a touchdown and gave up no points on the Cardinals’ final 10 drives.
Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Answering four lingering questions after Seahawks’ Week 6 win
It’s mid-October and here the Seahawks are — in first place in the NFC West. OK, so it’s a three-way tie with the Rams and 49ers. And all at 3-3. But hey, first place is first place. Seattle got there with a 19-9 win over Arizona on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Where national media rank Seahawks after Week 6 win over Cardinals
If before the season you guessed the Seahawks (3-3) would be in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West after Week 6, you're either a genius or lying. Or maybe you can see into the future. No matter how you guessed it, the Seahawks are in a...
Yakima Herald Republic
QB Geno Smith does enough to help Seahawks get Week 6 win over Cardinals
So did Sunday finally mark the beginning of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith coming down to earth?. After entering the game leading the NFL with a passer rating of 113.2, Smith was held to a rating of 82.3, his second lowest of the year. Smith was also held to 197 yards...
Yakima Herald Republic
National media react to Russell Wilson’s poor start with Broncos: ‘He’s fallen off a cliff’
Russell Wilson's no-good, very bad year continues. The former Seahawks star has struggled mightily during his debut season in Denver, with yet another underwhelming performance on a national stage Monday night in a loss to the Chargers. After orchestrating two scoring drives to start the game and completing 10-11 passes...
Yakima Herald Republic
Why the Seahawks could be a playoff team after all
The postgame vibe Sunday wasn't that the Seahawks were 3-3 and out of the red from a win-loss perspective. The vibe among the players after their 19-9 win over the Cardinals was that they were in first place in their division. Never mind that the Rams and 49ers share the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ex-UW Huskies star Nate Robinson announces he’s dealing with kidney failure
Nate Robinson, the multisport standout who starred on the football field and basketball court at Rainier Beach High and the University of Washington before an 11-year NBA career, said he’s battling kidney failure. “I am currently undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure and have been privately dealing with it...
Yakima Herald Republic
Will the Seahawks make any moves before the NFL trade deadline?
Trade deadline talk, changes in the Seahawks defense Sunday, and more in our weekly Twitter mailbag. Let’s get to it. @ColdWunz asked: Do you think Seattle likes what they see out of Mike Jackson and Tre Brown enough to trade Sidney Jones?. Interestingly, ESPN reported Tuesday that the Seahawks...
Yakima Herald Republic
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll. The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth. Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken working on penalty kill, and the frequent need to send it out
“[To] stop taking penalties would help a lot,” defenseman Adam Larsson said Monday morning. It's very early, but while half of the Seattle Kraken special teams is off to a hot start — the power play scored in each of the first four games — the Kraken have only killed off penalties a little over half the time.
Comments / 0