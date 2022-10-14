Read full article on original website
How Jozef Pilsudski Built Modern Poland
Joshua D. Zimmerman, Jozef Pilsudski: Founding Father of Modern Poland (Cambridge: Harvard University Press). 640 pp., $39.95. EASTERN EUROPE occupies an increasingly prominent place in American foreign policy. The United States is a treaty ally of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Through NATO, it has an Article 5 commitment to defend these countries if they are attacked. Having kept Ukraine at arm’s length on NATO accession since 2014, when Russia started its war against Ukraine, Washington has become the biggest supplier of military aid to Kyiv. U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine to survive the first few weeks of Russia’s February 2022 invasion, just as it has materially helped Ukraine to fight the war. The United States is more active in Eastern Europe than France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, Europe’s major military powers. If Russia loses, the United States will be the region’s dominant power. It will have the most allies, the most diplomatic say, the most on-the-ground clout.
Why Ukraine’s Struggle Matters for Africa’s Democrats
A personal visit to Ukraine reveals a common, hard-fought struggle for freedom aspired to by many living under African autocracies. The brutal reality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit me hard when I visited the country with Zitto Kabwe at the invitation of The Brenthurst Foundation, an African think tank.
Is Biden Right About Nuclear Armageddon in Ukraine?
Americans are increasingly concerned the war in Ukraine could erupt into World War III with Russia. This month marks the sixtieth anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Historians agree that a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union was only averted by a diplomatic agreement negotiated between President John F. Kennedy and Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev. At a fundraiser held on October 6, President Joe Biden told Democratic donors that the risk of nuclear war and “Armageddon” is now higher than at any time in the past sixty years and that Putin may need a face-saving off-ramp from the conflict.
NATO Remains Indispensable in a Anarchic World
The conditions of the international system have not changed throughout centuries of great power conflict but NATO’s success at maintaining a peaceful status quo in an anarchic world has gone underappreciated. The history of international relations has taught us three important lessons. First, the international system is fundamentally anarchic...
Russian and Ukraine Swap Female Prisoners of War
Thirty-seven of the women released on the Ukrainian side had been captured by the Russian military after the fall of the Azovstal steel complex during the final days of the siege of Mariupol. Russia and Ukraine each announced on Monday that they had carried out a major prisoner exchange, trading...
Germany Extends Life of Nuclear Plants Amid Energy War
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, many German lawmakers urged Scholz to extend the plants’ lifespan, citing gas price increases and potential supply shortages following the increased tensions between Russia and Germany. German chancellor Olaf Scholz declared on Monday that Germany’s three remaining nuclear facilities would remain...
How to Avoid Nuclear War Over Ukraine
Military force without diplomacy cannot deliver lasting results and can lead to an unparalleled catastrophe with consequences beyond comprehension. President Joe Biden is right to warn about the potential escalation of the Ukraine crisis into Armageddon. There has been no greater danger of nuclear catastrophe since the Cuban Missile Crisis sixty years ago in October 1962. While more dangerous in some respects because key decisions had to be made in a matter of days or even hours, the 1962 crisis was ultimately easier to resolve thanks to the relative simplicity of both sides’ demands. Its resolution required only that the Soviet Union halt the supply of nuclear missiles to Cuba and remove the ones already delivered to the island, while the United States guaranteed that it would not invade Cuba and agreed to remove its nuclear missiles from Turkey. In today’s crisis, by comparison, both sides aim no less than to shape the world order according to their interests and principles. In Washington, there is even a strong temptation to achieve political change in Moscow, with the hope not only of weakening Russian president Vladimir Putin’s hold on power but of ultimately removing him from office.
