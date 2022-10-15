ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Trojans Rally from Two Back, Top Southeast Missouri in Five

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nedima Kamberovic hasn't served an ace since the 2018 season. But Tuesday night she had a pair of them – including on the final point of the match to clinch the win – as well as a team-high 15 kills as Little Rock rallied back from a two-set deficit for a 3-2 win over Southeast Missouri.
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Seek Third-Straight Little Rock Invitational Title

Location Little Rock, Ark. Teams (16) Little Rock, Abilene Christian, Boston College, Central Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Kansas City, Lamar, Mchigan, North Texas, Oral Roberts, Southern Miss, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington, UTEP, VCU. Scoring GolfStat.com. Info Sheet 2022 Little Rock Invitational. 2022-23 Little Rock Men's Golf Statistics (PDF) Opening Tee. Little...
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Return to Diamante To Host 2022 Little Rock Golf Classic

Location Hot Springs Village, Ark. Teams (16) Little Rock, Ball State, Belmont, Georgia State, Houston Christian, Idaho State, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington, Wichita State. Scoring GolfStat.com. Info Sheet 2022 Little Rock Golf Classic. 2022-23 Little Rock Women's...
lrtrojans.com

Late Goal Salvages Result for Trojans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the second straight match forward Bronte Peel netted a game-tying goal in the second half which would eventually lead to a Little Rock draw. This time the score came against Eastern Illinois in the 74th minute as the game would finish 1-1 at the Coleman Sports Complex on Sunday.
swark.today

Chris Jones to Host Wednesday Community Roundtable in Little Rock

Chris Jones For Governor Campaign To Host “Conversations With Chris: Issues Affecting Black Men” Community Roundtable in Little Rock. Where: Station 801, 801 S. Chester Street, Little Rock, AR. What: Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for governor of Arkansas, is eager to hear from the diverse groups of individuals...
hopeprescott.com

Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree

On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
magnoliareporter.com

State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
