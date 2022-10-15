Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Rally from Two Back, Top Southeast Missouri in Five
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nedima Kamberovic hasn't served an ace since the 2018 season. But Tuesday night she had a pair of them – including on the final point of the match to clinch the win – as well as a team-high 15 kills as Little Rock rallied back from a two-set deficit for a 3-2 win over Southeast Missouri.
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Seek Third-Straight Little Rock Invitational Title
Location Little Rock, Ark. Teams (16) Little Rock, Abilene Christian, Boston College, Central Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Kansas City, Lamar, Mchigan, North Texas, Oral Roberts, Southern Miss, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington, UTEP, VCU. Scoring GolfStat.com. Info Sheet 2022 Little Rock Invitational. 2022-23 Little Rock Men's Golf Statistics (PDF) Opening Tee. Little...
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Return to Diamante To Host 2022 Little Rock Golf Classic
Location Hot Springs Village, Ark. Teams (16) Little Rock, Ball State, Belmont, Georgia State, Houston Christian, Idaho State, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Troy, ULM, UT Arlington, Wichita State. Scoring GolfStat.com. Info Sheet 2022 Little Rock Golf Classic. 2022-23 Little Rock Women's...
lrtrojans.com
Late Goal Salvages Result for Trojans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the second straight match forward Bronte Peel netted a game-tying goal in the second half which would eventually lead to a Little Rock draw. This time the score came against Eastern Illinois in the 74th minute as the game would finish 1-1 at the Coleman Sports Complex on Sunday.
swark.today
Chris Jones to Host Wednesday Community Roundtable in Little Rock
Chris Jones For Governor Campaign To Host “Conversations With Chris: Issues Affecting Black Men” Community Roundtable in Little Rock. Where: Station 801, 801 S. Chester Street, Little Rock, AR. What: Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for governor of Arkansas, is eager to hear from the diverse groups of individuals...
Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus
The Pine Bluff community is remembering a man they called a beacon of hope after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced former Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Davis Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 85
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Coldest temperatures since early April tonight
It’s a sunny afternoon, but on the cool and breezy side. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 68°. Very cold temperatures tonight. Little Rock may not dip below freezing, but most areas north of Little Rock may. Freezing temperatures are possible in Central and South Arkansas...
Arkansas State Fair livestock competitors relay the struggle of gearing up for the competition
The Arkansas State Fair is back in full swing this weekend with plenty of rides, food, and something that makes come livestock competitors work harder than they have before.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
Arkansas State Fair has $2 Day on Oct. 17
A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.
Still not enough rain in Arkansas to lift burn bans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you enjoyed the rain that many of us saw over the weekend, there's some good and bad news— The good news is that the rain did help the drought that we've been in, but that didn't do nearly enough to get us out of it.
Little Rock police investigating homicide near I-30 and Frontage Road
Police in Little Rock began a homicide investigation late Monday evening.
Comedian Lewis Black bringing ‘Off the Rails’ show to Robinson Center in Little Rock
Comedian Lewis Black will be coming to the Robinson Center in Little Rock this upcoming April.
Rumble in the Rock displays cars, trucks, and motorcycles to raise funds for Arkansas veterans
Many sleek and shiny vehicles were on display Saturday in Little Rock to help raise funds for Arkansas veterans.
hopeprescott.com
Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KATV
After eight-year hiatus, Smoke on the Water to return to a new location in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Organizers with Smoke on the Water Productions announced Monday that its namesake grilling competition is returning to its birthplace city of Pine Bluff after an eight-year hiatus. Though it is making a return to Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday, it won't be returning to...
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
Man charged with capital murder for deadly shootings in Little Rock and Benton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man is being charged in connection to two homicides in both Benton and Little Rock. According to reports, Benton police traveled to County Oaks Apartments on Tuesday in response to a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. that same day. Authorities were sent...
Comments / 0