On October 8, 2022, in the East Gym in the Corry Middle-High School the student council and Mrs. Carey held the annual Homecoming dance with a theme of Old Hollywood. Not even minutes before the dance started there we already lines of people dressed in fancy and suited dress clothes and others in gorgeous dresses just waiting for their tickets to be checked and to be let into the dance. Upon entering the doors all of the students of Corry saw the decorations. Huge single displays scattered throughout the area of where the dance was being held just for students to capture the moment within the hundreds of videos and photos taken that night. Stars with the names of every person who attended the dance adorned the walls and tables were arranged for people to rest after having hours of fun, or during the fun for a quick break, and then getting right back into the party.

CORRY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO