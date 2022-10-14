NEW YORK --- The BIG EAST Conference announced today that Xavier has been picked by the league coaches to finish second behind Creighton in the 2022-23 men's basketball race. In addition, the coaches selected junior Colby Jones and graduate student Jack Nunge to the 2022-23 Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team. The announcements were made today at the annual Basketball Media Day at Madison Square Garden. Jones, Nunge, senior Adam Kunkel and head coach Sean Miller are all in attendance.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO