Jack Nunge And Colby Jones Named Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team

NEW YORK --- The BIG EAST Conference announced today that Xavier has been picked by the league coaches to finish second behind Creighton in the 2022-23 men's basketball race. In addition, the coaches selected junior Colby Jones and graduate student Jack Nunge to the 2022-23 Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team. The announcements were made today at the annual Basketball Media Day at Madison Square Garden. Jones, Nunge, senior Adam Kunkel and head coach Sean Miller are all in attendance.
Men's Tennis Finishes Action at ITA Ohio Valley Regional

LOUISVILLE, KY. - After five days of action, the ITA Ohio Valley Regional, held at the University of Louisville and Bellarmine, wrapped up early this week. Xavier men's tennis had four Musketeers, Ryan Cahill, Kyle Totorica, Cambell Nakayama and Deacon Thomas, competing at the event. After falling in the opening...
