Floyd Edwin Johnston
Floyd Edwin Johnston, Jr., age 81, passed away October 16, 2022 at Chapel Woods Nursing Home in Warren, Arkansas. He was born July 3, 1941 in Bradley County, Arkansas to the late Floyd Edwin Johnston, Sr. and Beatrice Greenwood Johnston. He was a member of Emmaus Baptist Church and a Mason.
Gustava Nell Johnson, 1930-2022
Gustava Nell Johnson Clements, age 92, passed away October 16, 2022 in Rison, Arkansas. She was born on April 24, 1930, in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, to J.A. and Ressie Odelle Bennett. Nell was the middle child of seven children born to this union. She grew up in Battiest, Oklahoma, in...
Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus
The Pine Bluff community is remembering a man they called a beacon of hope after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced former Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Davis Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 85
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Minnie Lee Simmons, 1934-2022
Minnie Lee Simmons, 88, of Tillar, passed away, October 3, 2022. Born July 12, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Jim and Fannie Belin. She confessed Christ at an early age and joined Union Hill Baptist Church in Warren, serving on the usher board. She married Robert Bridges...
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
Pine Bluff Truck Driving School Reviews: Admissions, Cost, Length
If you want to start a distinguished career driving freight liners, you’ve come to the right place. Pine Bluff Truck Driving School, one of the best trucking schools in Arkansas, is committed to the success of its students. This article provides a comprehensive overview of Pine Bluff Truck Driving...
Warren arrest report for October 12-17, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Kim Herring / 421 So. Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 7-15-64 / warrant on 10-14-22 Shawn K. Forrest / 404 So. Wise, Warren,...
Re-New-ing Edinburg to host drive-thru fall festival October 29
The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in downtown Stuttgart
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.
After eight-year hiatus, Smoke on the Water to return to a new location in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Organizers with Smoke on the Water Productions announced Monday that its namesake grilling competition is returning to its birthplace city of Pine Bluff after an eight-year hiatus. Though it is making a return to Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday, it won't be returning to...
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy
FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace
18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
Stuttgart man found dead this morning
The body of a 27 year-old Stuttgart man was found in a downtown alleyway in that town by local police officers shortly after 9:00 a.m. today. Dalton Smith was pronounced dead at a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street. Stuttgart authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation take charge of the case.
