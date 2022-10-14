Read full article on original website
Warren arrest report for October 12-17, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Kim Herring / 421 So. Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 7-15-64 / warrant on 10-14-22 Shawn K. Forrest / 404 So. Wise, Warren,...
After eight-year hiatus, Smoke on the Water to return to a new location in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Organizers with Smoke on the Water Productions announced Monday that its namesake grilling competition is returning to its birthplace city of Pine Bluff after an eight-year hiatus. Though it is making a return to Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday, it won't be returning to...
Police locate missing 2-year-old boy in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: A volunteer with the local Highway 15 Fire Department confirmed that the child was located around 11 p.m. The volunteer added that in addition to their team, help was provided by Woodlawn Country, Village State Troopers Troop F, Cleveland County Sheriff's Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, and volunteers from the public.
Pastime: A pastime of mischief: Rolling houses with toilet paper
Ah, those days of misspent of my youth: And how some of these acts today do number me in age of me and my classmates. This Pastime, now that Halloween approaches, will deal with some of the cases of innocent mischief that we all engaged in back when the fall equinox holiday approached each year.
2022 WHS Homecoming Day photo special
Last Friday Warren High School celebrated its 2022 Homecoming which included the coronation of Queen Tabitha White, the 2022 Homecoming Parade, as well as numerous class reunions Friday and over the weekend. Saline River Chronicle attended as many events as possible, some of which have been covered in previous articles to today, but we wanted to share a number of our other photos from the day’s festivities. We hope you enjoy this 2022 WHS Homecoming Photo Special! All photos by Tim Kessler.
Re-New-ing Edinburg to host drive-thru fall festival October 29
The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.
Pine Bluff Truck Driving School Reviews: Admissions, Cost, Length
If you want to start a distinguished career driving freight liners, you’ve come to the right place. Pine Bluff Truck Driving School, one of the best trucking schools in Arkansas, is committed to the success of its students. This article provides a comprehensive overview of Pine Bluff Truck Driving...
El Dorado, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Warren JROTC female team places second in fitness competition
On Oct. 15, 2022, Warren JROTC competed in the Little Rock Mills JROTC Physical Fitness Competition with an all-male and all-female team. The female team earned second place against 6 other high schools. The competition consisted of 6 events:. 1. Maximum deadlift with hex-bar 2. Standing Power Throw with 10lb....
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking
EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace
18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.
