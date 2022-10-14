Read full article on original website
AT&T Boosts Network Speeds for Montgomery County
What’s the news? AT&T customers and FirstNet® subscribers in Mount Vernon got a big boost in wireless connectivity. We’ve added a new cell tower to enhance the area’s coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. Our investment is helping improve internet access and ensuring customers get the most out of their mobile devices.
