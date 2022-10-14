Read full article on original website
middlegeorgiaceo.com
Georgia National Fair Credits the Volunteers for Its Success
The key to a successful Georgia National Fair is the volunteers behind it. The volunteers are known as the Fair Crackers. Some have been volunteering for more than two decades. Maryann Brantley is one of those Fair Cracker. She’s been volunteering for 29 years. See more.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
AT&T Boosts Network Speeds for Montgomery County
What’s the news? AT&T customers and FirstNet® subscribers in Mount Vernon got a big boost in wireless connectivity. We’ve added a new cell tower to enhance the area’s coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. Our investment is helping improve internet access and ensuring customers get the most out of their mobile devices.
