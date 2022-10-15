Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Battle, Rock Bridge volleyball fall on road
Battle volleyball let an early lead slip away as it fell to host Jefferson City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-17 and coming back to take the second set 25-23. However, Battle could not maintain its early momentum. It dropped...
Columbia Missourian
CC women's soccer's winning streak on the line against Stephens
The Columbia College women's soccer team has won eight straight matches ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Stephens College. Kickoff between the Cougars and Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Battle High School in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball to play exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball added another matchup to its schedule ahead of its opening game against Southern Indiana. The Tigers play an exhibition game against Washington University at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball picked to finish 12th in SEC; Frank named preseason second-team all-conference
Missouri women’s basketball was picked to finish 12th in the Southeastern Conference preseason media poll at SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers are projected to finish above Auburn and Vanderbilt as coach Robin Pingeton looks to build on a 2021-22 season that left Missouri on the bubble and ultimately on the outside looking in to the NCAA Tournament.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's golf takes seventh at Mississippi tournament
Missouri women’s golf finished seventh out of 11 teams in The Ally tournament Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi. The Tigers combined to shoot 299 in the final round and finished with a three-day score of 43-over 907.
Columbia Missourian
Again, Drinkwitz laments MU's costly penalties
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz again lamented the negative plays and penalties that have repeatedly killed the Tigers’ offense this season. “If you look at key moments and opportunity games, penalties have kept us from contributing from a loss to a win,” Drinkwitz said. “And so we have got to get those cleaned up. They’re drive-killers for us offensively.”
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf finishes sixth at Quail Valley Invitational
Missouri men’s golf wrapped up the Quail Valley Invitational on Monday in Vero Beach, Florida, placing sixth overall in the tournament. Two Tigers placed in the top 10 — Antonio Safa (6-under 66 on day, 13-under 203 overall) in fifth and Jack Lundin (71 on day, 9-under 207 overall) in ninth.
Columbia Missourian
Turnovers and mistakes hurt MU rugby as Jayhawks top Tigers
As a brisk morning turned into a warm Saturday, a crowd gathered to see the Tigers men’s rugby team fall to the Jayhawks 41-12. The game, which was Missouri’s alumni day, was a tighter contest than the score reflected.Despite the score line, Missouri and Kansas shared the ball fairly evenly, with the Tigers dominating play for large sections of the game. However, the Tigers could do little by way of scoring despite getting painfully close to the try line on multiple occasions.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-South Carolina on Oct. 29 scheduled for 3 p.m. kickoff
For consecutive weeks, Missouri football will kick off at 3 p.m., as its Week 8 game at South Carolina follows this upcoming Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Vanderbilt in the same time slot. The showdown with the Gamecocks marks the Tigers’ second-to-last road game of the 2022 season. Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
What to watch for as Missouri prepares for Vanderbilt
Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019. Coming out of the bye...
Columbia Missourian
Transfer cornerback Clarke speaks on natural transition from Miami to MU
Marcus Clarke was optimistic he’d play this year. Transferring to Missouri one week into the season, the cornerback wasn’t sure he’d be eligible to touch the field on Saturdays. Clarke had to go through compliance, wait for approval from athletic director Desire Reed-Francois and find constant stability in home life with his daughter.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
Columbia Missourian
Tuesday morning temperature ties record low from 1952
Columbia tied a record low temperature on Tuesday morning. The morning temperature dropped to 25 degrees, matching a record low set in 1952, said Alex Elmore, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Freeze warnings were issued across the state Monday night.
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
Columbia Missourian
Experts and nonprofits join efforts against poverty in Columbia
Gardening at home might be a hobby for many, but for low-income families in Columbia, urban gardens also serve as an innovative solution to improve their livelihoods. Giving families the resources to harvest their fruits and vegetables from home is a unique model of “blending social work and gardening,” said Adam Saunders, co-founder of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture in the first Innovation in Winning the War on Poverty Conference in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Go COMO bus services adjusted due to MU homecoming
With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Community groups hope to correct misinformation about the Opportunity Campus
In the October edition of Inside Columbia magazine, publisher Fred Parry wrote an editorial titled "Good Intentions, Poor Planning," in which he presents misleading information about the Opportunity Campus designed to address the needs of unsheltered people. Although this was an editorial, he still has a responsibility to check his facts. Moreover, any article that includes the phrase “I’m a Christian…however…” may benefit from additional thought.
Columbia Missourian
8th annual suicide prevention walk honors lives lost, provides resources
For six years, Missy Belshe has participated in Columbia’s suicide prevention walk. But this year was different for her.
Columbia Missourian
A year after opening, NextGen already bringing in researchers and grant funding
One year after the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building opened at the University of Missouri, school officials say they’re ahead of schedule in luring new researchers and their grant dollars to campus. NextGen Precision Health, which is housed in a four-story glass building adjacent to MU’s hospitals and...
Columbia Missourian
'Health, fitness, family and fun': The annual Pumpkin Fun Run was back for K-5 kids
The 10th annual Pumpkin Fun Run started out with a bang Sunday afternoon at Philips Park. As the gun sounded, dozens of kindergarten through fifth grade students, accompanied by teachers and their families, sped past the starting point, kicking off their 1.4-mile loop around Philips Lake.
Comments / 0