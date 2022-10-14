Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Carnival Corp. Offers $1.25 Billion Of High Yield Bonds, Due 2028: (CCL) Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) slid by a staggering 32.56% in 21 sessions from $10.78 to $7.27 at 13:24 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
Wayfair Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair jumping 13.76% to $32.25 on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Wayfair’s last close...
via.news
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, KB Financial Group, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF), KB Financial Group (KB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) 13.55 -0.73% 9.57% 2022-10-16 05:12:11.
via.news
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (STWD), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Methanex Corporation (MEOH) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY), Lear Corporation (LEA), Cass Information Systems (CASS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Virtus Global Multi, Eaton Vance Tax, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Virtus Global Multi (VGI), Eaton Vance Tax (EXG), UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS (UVE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Virtus Global Multi (VGI) 7.48 0.13% 11.28% 2022-10-02 23:46:14. 2 Eaton Vance Tax (EXG) 7.29...
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 13.5% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 13.5% to $11.69 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $11.69, 85.99% below its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital asset technology....
via.news
Nautilus Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% up. Nautilus’s last close was $1.57, 86.23% below its 52-week high of $11.40. The last session, NYSE ended with Nautilus (NLS) falling 3.09% to $1.57. NYSE slid 2.03% to $13,607.31,...
via.news
Redfin Stock Over 33% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid by a staggering 33.44% in 21 sessions from $6.31 at 2022-09-28, to $4.20 at 23:11 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Redfin’s last close...
via.news
Fastly Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.21% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly jumping 9.21% to $8.12 on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Fastly’s last close...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 22% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 22.29% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at 22.29, to $0.40 at 20:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 9.5% to $0.40 at 15:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.22% to $10,653.55, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Hormel Foods (HRL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock 27.25% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals jumping 27.25% to $4.25 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s last close...
via.news
U.S. Gold Corp Already 5% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and U.S. Gold Corp‘s pre-market value is already 5.97% up. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $3.52, 69.73% under its 52-week high of $11.63. The last session, NASDAQ finished with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) falling 1.4% to...
via.news
Fox Corporation Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) slid 9.06% to $28.69 at 13:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today.
via.news
SmileDirectClub And VerifyMe On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are SmileDirectClub, Nautilus, and FuboTV. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
via.news
Targa Resources And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – American Assets Trust (AAT), Targa Resources (TRGP), Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Hecla Mining And MicroVision On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Hecla Mining, Pinterest, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
via.news
Bilibili Stock Slides By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 29.67% in 21 sessions from $17.19 to $12.09 at 13:09 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.09,...
Comments / 0