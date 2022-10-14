(VIANEWS) – Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY), Lear Corporation (LEA), Cass Information Systems (CASS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO