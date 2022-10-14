Read full article on original website
Tesla Stock Turnaround? – Over 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid by a staggering 29.03% in 21 sessions from $309.07 at 2022-09-19, to $219.35 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Tesla’s last close...
Fastly Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.21% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly jumping 9.21% to $8.12 on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Fastly’s last close...
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 5.11% up. Canopy Growth’s last close was $2.35, 85.28% under its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canopy Growth (CGC) sliding 4.86% to $2.35. NASDAQ slid...
Bilibili Stock Slides By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped by a staggering 29.67% in 21 sessions from $17.19 to $12.09 at 13:09 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.09,...
Freshpet Stock Went Up By Over 36% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) rose by a staggering 36.42% in 21 sessions from $40.64 at 2022-09-19, to $55.44 at 10:45 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Freshpet’s...
MercadoLibre Stock Impressive Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MercadoLibre jumping 12.39% to $850.66 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. MercadoLibre’s last close was $850.66,...
SmileDirectClub And VerifyMe On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are SmileDirectClub, Nautilus, and FuboTV. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
Fox Corporation Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) slid 9.06% to $28.69 at 13:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today.
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:23 EST on Monday, 17 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at $1.02, going up by 1.83% since 2022-09-19 (21 sessions ago). USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.814% up from its 52-week low and 3.062% down from its 52-week high....
Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.98% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics jumping 14.98% to $3.76 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Viking Therapeutics’s...
Virtus Global Multi, Eaton Vance Tax, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Virtus Global Multi (VGI), Eaton Vance Tax (EXG), UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS (UVE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Virtus Global Multi (VGI) 7.48 0.13% 11.28% 2022-10-02 23:46:14. 2 Eaton Vance Tax (EXG) 7.29...
Carnival Corp. Offers $1.25 Billion Of High Yield Bonds, Due 2028: (CCL) Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) slid by a staggering 32.56% in 21 sessions from $10.78 to $7.27 at 13:24 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Carnival’s last close...
Marathon Stock 13.16% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) jumping 13.16% to $11.65 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $10.30, 87.66% under its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital assets. It...
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, KB Financial Group, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF), KB Financial Group (KB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) 13.55 -0.73% 9.57% 2022-10-16 05:12:11.
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, Foot Locker, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), Foot Locker (FL), BCE (BCE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 47.51 -0.65% 8.74% 2022-10-01 03:06:07. 2 Foot Locker...
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock 27.25% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals jumping 27.25% to $4.25 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s last close...
Hecla Mining And MicroVision On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Hecla Mining, Pinterest, and Nautilus. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
MicroVision Stock Was Up By 12.1% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. MicroVision’s last close was $3.48,...
U.S. Gold Corp Already 5% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and U.S. Gold Corp‘s pre-market value is already 5.97% up. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $3.52, 69.73% under its 52-week high of $11.63. The last session, NASDAQ finished with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) falling 1.4% to...
OceanFirst Financial Corp. And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC), Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC), Gentex Corporation (GNTX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
