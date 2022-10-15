Week 8 D10 FB Recaps: Grove City Powers Past Sharpsville; Big Second Half Lifts Prep; OC’s Knox Over 400 Again in Win

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 18 ’22 VB Recaps: Exley Leads Keystone to Win; ECC Stays Unbeaten; Clarion, Cochranton, Maplewood Win
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Leah Exley had 12 kills and Natalie Bowser and Audrey Burrows combined for 14 kills to lift visiting Keystone to a 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19) win over Clarion-Limestone. Bowser and Burrows each had seven kills. Reagan Mays helped run the offense for the Lady Panthers...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 18, 2022 Soccer: Coudy Boys Top Port; Slippery Rock, Warren, Fairview, Brockway Among Shutout Winners
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Mason Roessner, Micah Baston, and Nash Delp all scored as Coudersport earned a 3-1 win over Port Allegany. Jacob Hooftallen had two assists, while Delp, Roessner, Andrew VanWhy, and Andy Chen had one helper each. Jarrod Funk scored for Port Allegany, while Aidan Clark had eight...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 17, 2022 Soccer Recaps: C-L Boys Top Redbank; Clearfield, McDowell, Warren, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Earn Shutouts
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bailee Verdill scored two goals as Clarion-Limestone beat Redbank Valley, 3-1. Danny Schweitzer had one goal for C-L and Thomas Uckert and Wyatt Borden had one assist each. RIDGWAY 1, PORT ALLEGANY 0. JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Samy McCurdy scored the lone goal of the game...
d9and10sports.com
Port Allegany’s Evens Named Week Eight District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – In the biggest regular-season game of the season, Port Allegany’s Drew Evens came to play on both sides of the football, and that is why he is the Week 8 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg because of it.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Sheffield in District 9 volleyball action. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield volleyball match Monday, Oct. 17. The varsity match will begin 20 minutes after the conclusion of the JV contest, which starts at 6 p.m., with airtime between 7-7:30 p.m. depending on the length of the JV match.
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock’s Wolak, North East’s Swan Nab Second-Place Finishes at PIAA Golf Championships Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Silver is pretty special, too. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak and North East’s Anna Swan both finished second in the boys’ and girls’ PIAA Class 2A golf championships. Wolak was on fire, shooting a 5-under 67 in the second round, tying Devon...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County golfers in striking distance after day one of Individual Championships
Day one of the PIAA State Individual Championships is complete and a pair of Hickory golfers are several shots off the pace. Sasha Petrochko is +4 (76) & Luciana Masters is +5 (77) after the first round. Kate Sowers of West Middlesex is +5 (77) and Zoe Stern of Reynolds...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion at Redbank Valley Girls Soccer Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Clarion at Redbank Valley girls’ soccer match Monday, Oct. 17. The match, from Redbank Valley High School, is set to start at 5 p.m. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the match. The match will be...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Man Cited by Pa State Police After One Vehicle Accident in Wayne Twp.
(Wayne Township, Lawrence County. Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle have charged a 22-year-old Ellwood City Man with not driving properly on roadways laned for traffic after a one vehicle accident occurred in Wayne Twp., Lawrence County. Troopers said via release that Dylan Haynes was traveling north on Oswald...
beavercountyradio.com
Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp
(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
Stoneboro, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Stoneboro, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mercer Area High School football team will have a game with Lakeview High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Crews respond to Beaver County fire
MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
Hermitage, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Hermitage, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West Middlesex High School soccer team will have a game with Kennedy Catholic High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
wesb.com
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
1 taken by helicopter from Washington Township crash
One person was hurt in a crash Monday evening in Washington Township, according to Armstrong County emergency officials. First responders were called to the 100 block of Upper Limestone Road around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash. A medical helicopter was called to transport one person to...
