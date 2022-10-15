ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsville, PA

Week 8 D10 FB Recaps: Grove City Powers Past Sharpsville; Big Second Half Lifts Prep; OC’s Knox Over 400 Again in Win

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 4 days ago
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Sheffield in District 9 volleyball action. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
beavercountyradio.com

Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp

(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
High School Football PRO

Stoneboro, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mercer Area High School football team will have a game with Lakeview High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
STONEBORO, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
CORRY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to Beaver County fire

MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
OHIO STATE
High School Soccer PRO

Hermitage, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West Middlesex High School soccer team will have a game with Kennedy Catholic High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00.
HERMITAGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Kane Sawmill Fire

Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
KANE, PA

