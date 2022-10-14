Read full article on original website
Investigation Leads to Capture of Homicide Suspects in Corvallis & Colorado
Incident: Investigation Leads to Capture of Homicide Suspects in. More Information: Public Information Coordinator | spdpi@springfield-or.gov. Cayden Reed Torkelson22-year-old male | Springfield Oregon. INVOLVED SUSPECTS:. Ryan Joseph Anthony Bell19-year-old male | Eugene, Oregon. Anthony Freeman 18-year-old male | Eugene, Oregon. Juvenile Suspect 17-year-old male | Eugene, Oregon. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT:
11 of 18 Central and Eastern Oregon counties record COVID-19 case rates higher than state average in September
PENDLETON — Eight of the state’s nine counties with annualized COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population higher than the U.S. average in September were east of the Cascades, according to the Oregon Health Authority. From highest to lowest were Wallowa, Jefferson, Lake, Wheeler, Wasco, Deschutes, Umatilla and Grant...
Doug Boedigheimer, Milton-Freewater police chief, to retire in February; work set to begin on new station
MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer is stepping off the job and into retirement. Boedigheimer, 60, made the announcement Monday, Oct. 17. He has led the city’s police and dispatch department since April 2007. His last day as chief is Feb. 28, 2023.
What’s on your ballot?
PENDLETON — Election day is less than a month away, and ballots in Umatilla and Morrow counties contain several local measures, including bans on psilocybin businesses and holding public meetings to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border. Oregon voters also are deciding on four statewide measures, including a policy to...
