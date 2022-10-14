Read full article on original website
D9Sports.com
10-17 ROUNDUP: Keystone, Karns City Volleyball Teams Roll; Clarion Wins Soccer Battle With RV
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Leah Exley had eight kills and 12 digs as the Keystone volleyball team earned a straight-set win over North Clarion, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15, on Monday night. Cameron Peters also had a big defensive night with 21 digs for the Panthers. Audrey Burrows pitched in...
D9Sports.com
Clarion Volleyball Team Finds Its Rhythm in Straight-Set Victory Over Karns City
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Taylor Alston has played everywhere from right-side to the back row to setter this season. Now, the junior on the Clarion volleyball team seems to have found a home. (Pictured above: Taylor Alston was named the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game) Alston had...
D9Sports.com
‘Big Mike’ is Unquestionably the Brookville Football Team’s Biggest Fan
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — He is a fixture at the Brookville High School football field. On Fridays, he counts down the hours until he can go to the field house and begin his pregame routine. During the football game — home or away — he’s always encouraging. Always helpful. Always there for his friends and his team.
D9Sports.com
Longtime Karns City Public Address Announcer Sam Swick to be Honored By School
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — He’s spent countless hours in the press box at Karns City High School for nearly five decades. It’s only fitting the building will soon be named after him. During Karns City’s final home football game this season on Oct. 28 against Clearfield,...
