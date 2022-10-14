Port Allegany Uses 2-Point Conversion Late in Fourth Quarter to Down Previously Undefeated and Shorthanded Redbank Valley, 8-7

Read full article on original website
10-18 ROUNDUP: Huffman Enjoys Huge Match in Redbank Valley Volleyball Win; Keystone Downs C-L
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Alivia Huffman had a monster match with 22 kills and 20 digs as the Redbank Valley volleyball team downed A-C Valley on the road, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22. Caylen Rearick was also strong defensively with 28 digs. Mylee Harmon contributed 17 assists, 17 digs and three kills. Allyn Hagen 14 assists and Taylor Ripple seven kills, 12 digs and four aces.
Clarion Volleyball Team Finds Its Rhythm in Straight-Set Victory Over Karns City
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Taylor Alston has played everywhere from right-side to the back row to setter this season. Now, the junior on the Clarion volleyball team seems to have found a home. (Pictured above: Taylor Alston was named the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game) Alston had...
‘Big Mike’ is Unquestionably the Brookville Football Team’s Biggest Fan
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — He is a fixture at the Brookville High School football field. On Fridays, he counts down the hours until he can go to the field house and begin his pregame routine. During the football game — home or away — he’s always encouraging. Always helpful. Always there for his friends and his team.
Warren Dawgs Win League Championship
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – In a battle of top defenses, the Warren Dawgs held fast to come away with a 12-6 win at Coudersport to claim the Olean Area Youth Football League Championship on Saturday. With 1:17 to play and the Dawgs clinging to a 12-6 lead, the Falcons’ quarterback...
Longtime Karns City Public Address Announcer Sam Swick to be Honored By School
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — He’s spent countless hours in the press box at Karns City High School for nearly five decades. It’s only fitting the building will soon be named after him. During Karns City’s final home football game this season on Oct. 28 against Clearfield,...
Drought Watch Ends in McKean, Continues in Potter
McKean County is no longer under a drought watch. The State Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties, including McKean. The recent rainfall levels are among the factors leading to the decision.
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
Barn Destroyed in Fire
A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport
The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
Teen Driver Loses Control, Collides with Pickup on Wilson Road
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen driver escaped injury after his vehicle spun out of control and collided with a pickup truck in Washington Township on Sunday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Wilson Road in...
Squirrel Statue’s Fate in Question
The fate of the “Nutty Ol’ St. Nick” Squirrel statue in Olean is in question. The Santa Claus-themed squirrel, who stood in front of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce offices at North Union and Sullivan Streets, was damaged when a vehicle collided with it on Friday. The statue is currently inside the office.
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
Burglar makes off with four chainsaws in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure. State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The […]
Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified
The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner assisted with the investigation. It was considered to be a suspicious situation.
Car Strikes Olean Squirrel Statue
A car struck one of Olean’s squirrel statues on Friday. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 67-year-old David J. Fidurko went off the road on North Union Street near Sullivan Street, striking the squirrel statue among other items. No injuries were reported. The squirrel has since been...
Vehicle Crashes into Church in Henderson Township
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a car crashed into a church in Henderson Township on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, as a 2003 Toyota Corolla–operated by 37-year-old Anna M. Hullihen, of Punxsutawney–was traveling south on Big Run Prescottville Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
