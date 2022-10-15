Gaudreau's beautiful tally, Gavrikov's winner highlight a night where everyone did their part. Things looked like they'd go from bad to worse for the winless Blue Jackets when they trailed Vancouver by a 2-0 score after 20 minutes Tuesday night, but it was merely a setup for what could become a huge turnaround win for Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau tied things up with a highlight-reel goal in the third period and Vladislav Gavrikov's overtime goal off a feed from Yegor Chinakhov gave the Blue Jackets a 4-3 win and their first two points in the standings this year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO