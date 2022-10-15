Read full article on original website
NHL
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
NHL
Bolts still building chemistry on the back end
The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the ice for practice at AMALIE Arena on Monday following a three-game road trip that saw the Bolts go 1-2-0 with a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers, a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
Sully Says: Penguins Got What They Deserved in OT Loss to Montreal
After a strong start to the season where the Penguins earned a pair of 6-2 victories over Arizona and Tampa Bay, they traveled to Montreal for their first road game of the year on Monday at Bell Centre. After a scoreless opening period, Evgeni Malkin scored twice in the first...
NHL
Jets announce 2023 Town Takeover finalists
Fans can vote for Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville to win this year's event!. WINNIPEG, October 18, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets have narrowed down their 2023 Town Takeover potential hosts to Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville after receiving submissions from rural Manitoba communities hoping to host the Jets Town Takeover event on April 11, 2023.
NHL
Kings rally late, defeat Predators in shootout
NASHVILLE -- Matt Roy scored twice in the final seven minutes of the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 4-3 shootout win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Gabriel Vilardi scored his fourth of the season and had the only goal in the...
NHL
Backlund, Flames rally past Golden Knights to stay undefeated
CALGARY -- Mikael Backlund scored with 4:29 remaining in the third period for the Calgary Flames in their third straight win, 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Backlund chipped a shot over Logan Thompson's glove after he took a wraparound feed from Blake Coleman. "I...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets get the first win in style
Gaudreau's beautiful tally, Gavrikov's winner highlight a night where everyone did their part. Things looked like they'd go from bad to worse for the winless Blue Jackets when they trailed Vancouver by a 2-0 score after 20 minutes Tuesday night, but it was merely a setup for what could become a huge turnaround win for Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau tied things up with a highlight-reel goal in the third period and Vladislav Gavrikov's overtime goal off a feed from Yegor Chinakhov gave the Blue Jackets a 4-3 win and their first two points in the standings this year.
NHL
Hischier, Devils rally past Ducks for first win of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist to help the New Jersey Devils rally for their first win of the season, 4-2 against the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Tuesday. "It feels good," said Hischier, the New Jersey captain. "It would be a tough one...
NHL
Flyers rally for third straight win, spoil Lightning home opener
TAMPA -- Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Cates retrieved the puck after a turnover by Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and scored from the high slot to make it 3-2.
NHL
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
Rasmus Dahlin scored the first Sabres power-play goal of the season, and Eric Comrie stopped 46 out 48 shots to power the Sabres 4-2 away win. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
NHL
Palat Starts Comeback in Devils First Win of Season | GAME STORY
Down two goals heading into the second period, the Devils completed the comeback when Hamilton scored early in the third. Nico Hischier said it this morning, you don't win the game in the first ten minutes, stay patient. That certainly rang true tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. The Devils were...
