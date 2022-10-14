Read full article on original website
Related
metro-magazine.com
Accelerating Construction of Complex Programs Through Digital Delivery
In delivering the complex East Link Extension for Sound Transit in Bellevue, Wash., some of the teams harnessed the power of building information modeling (BIM) — and some did not. Contractors for two of the six stations on the east side of Lake Washington chose to incorporate a digital...
metro-magazine.com
LIT Announces Leadership Academy Inaugural Graduating Class
In celebration of the 2022 Leadership Academy’s inaugural graduating class and scholarship winners, Latinos In Transit (LIT) hosted an awards reception on October 10 at the Hilton Seattle, in Seattle Wash. Sponsored by National Express, the event gathered emerging professionals and industry leaders to honor efforts driven by the...
Comments / 0