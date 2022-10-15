Read full article on original website
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 18, 2022
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 18, 2022 11:17 p.m. Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …. A new casino in Henderson is one step closer to reality, following a 4-to-1 vote by the city council. Bulletproof vest meant to protect fallen Las Vegas …. The bullet that killed...
8newsnow.com
Rapper-actor Kaalan Walker gets 50 years for rape sentence
Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping aspiring models he met online, authorities said. Rapper-actor Kaalan Walker gets 50 years for rape …. Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping...
8newsnow.com
Bail denied for former Clark County official accused of killing Las Vegas reporter
The former Clark County official accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative reporter to death will remain behind bars following a hearing Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court. Bail denied for former Clark County official accused …. The former Clark County official accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative...
8newsnow.com
Fallen officer’s family speaks on his death
Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash closes southbound I-15
Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …. A new casino in Henderson is one step closer to reality, following a 4-to-1 vote by the city council. Bulletproof vest meant to protect fallen Las Vegas …. The bullet that killed a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer (LVMPD) last...
8newsnow.com
Donations being accepted, fundraiser scheduled to help family of Las Vegas police officer killed in shooting
A fundraiser and donation channels are available for anyone who would like to help a Las Vegas Metro police officer's family following his shooting death while on the job. Donations being accepted, fundraiser scheduled to …. A fundraiser and donation channels are available for anyone who would like to help...
8newsnow.com
Neighbors react to mailbox theft
Overnight closures continue through Friday in Las …. Drivers should expect delays overnight during the week of Oct. 17 as the southbound portion of the I-15 at the 215 northeast will close. Possible human bone investigated after 8 News Now …. A bone that was initially categorized as an animal...
8newsnow.com
Multi-vehicle collision closes southwest valley roadway
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A multi-vehicle crash caused road closures in the southwest valley. According to Metro police, two vehicles traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road collided with a third at the intersection of Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley. Police said that following the collision, the two vehicles continued...
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing endangered man found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man. Josue Parra-Meza was last seen on Oct. 18 around 2:30 p.m. near his home located near West Ann Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas. Police said Parra-Meza...
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
