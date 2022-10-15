ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 18, 2022

Tedd's Weather Forecast: Oct. 18, 2022 11:17 p.m. Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …. A new casino in Henderson is one step closer to reality, following a 4-to-1 vote by the city council. Bulletproof vest meant to protect fallen Las Vegas …. The bullet that killed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Rapper-actor Kaalan Walker gets 50 years for rape sentence

Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping aspiring models he met online, authorities said. Rapper-actor Kaalan Walker gets 50 years for rape …. Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fallen officer’s family speaks on his death

Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash closes southbound I-15

Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …. A new casino in Henderson is one step closer to reality, following a 4-to-1 vote by the city council. Bulletproof vest meant to protect fallen Las Vegas …. The bullet that killed a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer (LVMPD) last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Neighbors react to mailbox theft

Overnight closures continue through Friday in Las …. Drivers should expect delays overnight during the week of Oct. 17 as the southbound portion of the I-15 at the 215 northeast will close. Possible human bone investigated after 8 News Now …. A bone that was initially categorized as an animal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Multi-vehicle collision closes southwest valley roadway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A multi-vehicle crash caused road closures in the southwest valley. According to Metro police, two vehicles traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road collided with a third at the intersection of Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley. Police said that following the collision, the two vehicles continued...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing endangered man found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man. Josue Parra-Meza was last seen on Oct. 18 around 2:30 p.m. near his home located near West Ann Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas. Police said Parra-Meza...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy