EatingWell

Black Bean-Avocado Wrap

Plain yogurt is a great base for dressing. Pairing it with prepared salsa is an easy way to add flavor to canned black beans, which can be a bit bland. An added boost of herby cilantro and slightly spicy pepper Jack cheese ensures this healthy, five-minute lunch idea packs plenty of flavor.

