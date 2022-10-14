Read full article on original website
VanLangevelde Named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde has been named GLAIC Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday (Oct. 18). VanLangevelde helped the Huskies in a weekend sweep against Parkside (2-0) on Friday night and Purdue Northwest (2-0) on Sunday afternoon. The Spring Lake, Michigan, native earned two shutouts totaling five saves en route to her seventh and eighth shutout of the season.
Beyer named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior defensive specialist Carissa Beyer is the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight time. Beyer was named to the Midwest Region Crossover All-Tournament Team after she helped lead the Huskies to a 2-1 record last weekend, anchoring the defense with 6.36 digs per set while also adding 12 assists and five aces. She tallied 20 digs in a 3-0 loss to Ashland and added 33 digs in a 3-2 win over Indianapolis on Friday. Beyer went on a streak of four matches with over 20 digs. In Saturday's sweep of Cedarville, Beyer dug up 17 balls.
