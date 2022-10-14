Read full article on original website
Oh My Cream Lands in London, Vince Celebrates With Nordstrom, Armani Takes to the Air
CLEANING UP: French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King’s Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill. The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products.More from WWDTory Burch RTW Spring 2023Vince RTW Spring 2023Tory Burch Resort 2023 “I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing,” Lévy told WWD, adding that her brand’s holistic approach and stocking of exclusively...
On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold
Beth Tweddle won Great Britain’s first world gymnastics championships gold medal when she claimed the uneven bars title in Aarhus, Denmark, on this day in 2006.Tweddle, then 21, had fallen from the bars in the all-round section of the championships in the previous day’s events, but produced her best form when it mattered in the individual competition.A score of 16.2 points saw her finish ahead of America’s reigning champion Anastasia Liukin with Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari taking bronze.“All my hard work has finally paid off,” said Tweddle, who 12 months previously had managed bronze behind Liukin.“A lot of people told me...
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish in cool water, trying to replicate the temperatures the deep-water creatures are usually found in. But when the air conditioner broke the water temperature rose by a few degrees overnight -- with surprising results. “They started spawning...
