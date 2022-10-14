ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars Head to Upstate for Midweek Game Against Winthrop

CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston begins the final two weeks of the regular season Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. game at Winthrop. The Cougars are 5-4-4 overall and tied for fourth in the CAA with 11 points (3-2-2). Charleston picked up a win and tie in its recent two-game homestand, playing to an 0-0 draw with NC State and picking up an important 1-0 victory over Northeastern on Saturday.
Cougars Drop Narrow Decision at Hofstra

Box Score HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Delaney Dawes scored a goal and nearly tallied the equalizer in the final two minutes in College of Charleston's 2-1 loss at Hofstra on Sunday. The defeat puts a serious dent in the Cougars' hopes for a berth in the CAA Tournament. Charleston has eight points and is in 10th place, making next Sunday's finale against UNCW at Patriots Point a must-win to have a chance for a spot in the eight-team field.
