Box Score HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Delaney Dawes scored a goal and nearly tallied the equalizer in the final two minutes in College of Charleston's 2-1 loss at Hofstra on Sunday. The defeat puts a serious dent in the Cougars' hopes for a berth in the CAA Tournament. Charleston has eight points and is in 10th place, making next Sunday's finale against UNCW at Patriots Point a must-win to have a chance for a spot in the eight-team field.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO