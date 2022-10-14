Read full article on original website
Southern Utah University Leads Enrollment Growth in State University System
Spurred by an increase in the enrollment of online students, Southern Utah University led all other institutions in the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE) in year to year growth. According to third-week enrollment data released by USHE, SUU experienced a 5.28 percent enrollment increase and now has 14,330 students in both on-campus and online programs.
