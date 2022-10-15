FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team battled with Austin Peay for 90 minutes, Sunday, playing to a scoreless draw. The Eagles pick up a point in the ASUN standings and go to 6-1-1 and 8-5-1 overall while Austin Peay is now 1-5-3 in league play and 3-8-6 overall.

