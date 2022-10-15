ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Preps For Midweek Showdown At Stetson

Match 20 FGCU (14-5, 4-2 ASUN) @ Stetson (12-6, 3-3 ASUN) Date // Time Wenesday, Oct. 19 // 6 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball prepares for a midweek conference showdown at Stetson on Wednesday. Wednesday's contest is one of two rescheduled matches with Stetson that were postponed the...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer to Kick Off Final Week of Regular Season at Stetson

Match 15 FGCU (8-5-1, 6-1-1 ASUN) @ Stetson (6-9-1, 3-4-1 ASUN) Date // Time Wednesday, October 19 // 7 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team heads to Stetson to open the final week of the regular season on Wednesday. This is a rescheduled game from Oct. 1 due to the effects of Hurricane Ian and is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Soccer Set to Host Florida Atlantic

Match 11 FAU (3-6-3, 2-2-2 AAC) at FGCU (4-2-4, 1-1-3 ASUN) Date // Time Tuesday, Oct. 17 // 7:00 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. Promotions Pink Out // American Cancer Society Night. Live Statistics StatBroadcast. Watch Facebook Live. Tickets Tickets. Twitter @FGCU_MSoccer.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Botsford Records 100th Career ASUN Win In Sweep of North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. - Head coach Matt Botsford recorded his 100th career ASUN win in a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) of North Alabama on Sunday. FGCU improved to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the ASUN. North Alabama fell to 12-8 and 2-6 in league play with the loss. "Good focus...
FLORENCE, AL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw with Austin Peay

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team battled with Austin Peay for 90 minutes, Sunday, playing to a scoreless draw. The Eagles pick up a point in the ASUN standings and go to 6-1-1 and 8-5-1 overall while Austin Peay is now 1-5-3 in league play and 3-8-6 overall.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy