Troopers Arrest Driver After Pursuit, Locate Handgun Thrown from Car
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Election 2022: Amendment 1
Yesterday the Grow Nebraska committee, co-chaired by Rep. Mike Flood and State Sens. Eliot Bostar and Lou Ann Linehan, announced its statewide media tour promoting Amendment 1 and advocating for its passage on the November ballot. The statewide tour will hit Scottsbluff, North Platte, and Grand Island on Monday, Oct....
Warhorse Lincoln Generates $285,000 In Tax Revenue In Less Than One Month
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has released the first monthly gaming tax revenue report. The State's first casino WarHorse Lincoln opened on September 24th. 70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $200,174.12. 2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $7,149.07. 2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $7,149.07. 12.5%...
Volleyball: NW downs York - Coach Harders Picks Up Win 100
(Grand Island, NE) - In the final regular season match of the season for the Northwest, the Vikings would send their nine seniors off in style defeating the York Dukes in four sets. The first three sets were two-point finishes. Northwest won the first 25-23. York would claim the second set 28-26. The Vikings would finish the match winning the next two sets 29-27 and 25-16. The Vikings are now 18-14 on the season. York with the loss slips to 21-9. Northwest is now 2-1 vs the Dukes this season as Tuesday night's matchup was the third meeting between the two in six days. Teams would split action at the Central Conference tournament last week. Both squads will be back in action next Tuesday for the sub-district round of the post-season.
