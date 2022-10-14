ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 1-year CDs paying up to 3.95% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
The Guardian

Annuities: rates on guaranteed pension income soar 44% in a year

Mortgage rates are still soaring, stock markets have been tumbling, and high inflation is eating away at people’s savings. It is pretty grim out there but one financial product – which had been pretty much written off by many people – is looking a lot more tempting than it did a year or two ago.
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
NASDAQ

The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?

If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
KTEN.com

Does Closing a Savings Account Affect Credit?

Closing a savings account can have a negative effect on your credit if the account has a negative balance when closed. Credit bureaus don’t consider savings and checking activity, including account closings, when compiling credit scores. But if you don’t pay off a negative balance on a closed account, the bank eventually may turn it over to a collection agency. This likely will be reported to a credit bureau, which may result in a large and lasting downgrade of your credit score. You can avoid problems by closing savings accounts correctly and making sure there are no outstanding balances. Talk to a financial advisor before making major moves that could affect your personal finances.
CNET

Record 9.62% I Bonds Rate Ends in October: How to Buy Savings Bonds

In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
Kiplinger

The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
wealthinsidermag.com

How Many Savings Accounts Can I Have?

In this article we’re going to cover how many savings accounts you can have. On paper it seems like a good idea to have multiple accounts, especially ones with higher rates. However, it’s usually a waste of time to be chasing the next highest savings percent rate. Multiple...
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 21, 2022: Rates climb again

After bolting higher Wednesday and then gaining again yesterday, the 30-year average is back to within a basis point of the 20-year high it set last week. National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.
CNET

Switch From a Credit Card to a Debit Card to Save More Money

Credit cards can be a powerful tool in your financial arsenal. Along with convenient payments almost anywhere -- online or in physical stores -- credit cards also provide easy financing for big purchases and can give you rewards back on your spending. The convenience and benefits of credit cards come...

Comments / 0

Community Policy