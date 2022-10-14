Closing a savings account can have a negative effect on your credit if the account has a negative balance when closed. Credit bureaus don’t consider savings and checking activity, including account closings, when compiling credit scores. But if you don’t pay off a negative balance on a closed account, the bank eventually may turn it over to a collection agency. This likely will be reported to a credit bureau, which may result in a large and lasting downgrade of your credit score. You can avoid problems by closing savings accounts correctly and making sure there are no outstanding balances. Talk to a financial advisor before making major moves that could affect your personal finances.

